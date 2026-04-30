Press Your Luck: Season Seven Renewal; ABC Game Show Episodes Already Filmed

The WHAMMY has returned to stomp on contestants’ dreams. ABC has quietly renewed Press Your Luck for a seventh season. The sixth season of 15 episodes (which aired across the 2023-24 and 2024-25 broadcast seasons) finished airing in August.

A primetime game show, the Press Your Luck TV series is a revival of the 1980s daytime series. Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, the show features contestants squaring off to answer questions in a game of wits, strategy, and high stakes. During each game, three contestants compete against each other by answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win a million dollars.

Airing primarily on Thursday nights, the sixth season of Press Your Luck averaged a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.52 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 17% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership.

The network has not officially announced the renewal yet but episodes were taped in Atlanta, Georgia (it was previously taped in Los Angeles). Eight tapings took place on April 22, 23, and 24. Thanks to reader Tom, who was told there will be eight episodes, for the heads-up.

Eight episodes of Celebrity Family Feud (season 12) will soon be filmed in the same location. It seems likely that both shows will air over the summer and premiere dates should be announced soon.

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What do you think? Have you kept up with the Press Your Luck game show on ABC? Are you looking forward to watching the seventh season?

