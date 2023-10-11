Press Your Luck: Season Six — Has the ABC Game Show Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

A primetime game show on the ABC television network, the Press Your Luck TV series is a revival of the 1980s daytime series, which ran for three seasons on CBS. Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, the show features contestants squaring off to answer questions in a game of wits, strategy, and high stakes. During each game, three contestants compete against each other by answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while avoiding the WHAMMY, which could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle to win a million dollars.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Press Your Luck averages a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.46 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 43% in the demo and down by 28% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Press Your Luck stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



As of October 11, 2023, Press Your Luck has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Press Your Luck for season six? The series’ ratings have been good in the past, so I think it’s likely that Press Your Luck will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Press Your Luck cancellation or renewal news.



