Press Your Luck, Ultimate Surfer, Card Sharks, Pyramid: ABC Changes Game Show Premiere Dates

Earlier this month, ABC announced summer premiere dates for 14 of the network’s new and returning unscripted shows. Today, the alphabet network issued an update for the Summer 2021 schedule.

The revised dates are as follows: The $100,000 Pyramid (season five, May 26th), Card Sharks (season two resumes, June 16th), Press Your Luck (season three, May 26th), and The Ultimate Surfer (series debut, August 23rd).

Here’s the complete list of dates from ABC:

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

8:00-9:00 p.m. – “Press Your Luck”

9:00-10:00 p.m. – “The $100,000 Pyramid” FRIDAY, JUNE 4

8:00-9:01 p.m. – “Emergency Call” SUNDAY, JUNE 6

8:00-9:00 p.m. – “Celebrity Family Feud”

9:00-10:00 p.m. – “The Chase”

10:00-11:00 p.m. – “To Tell the Truth” MONDAY, JUNE 7

8:00-10:00 p.m. – “The Bachelorette” MONDAY, JUNE 14

10:00-11:00 p.m. – “The Celebrity Dating Game” (series premiere) WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16

10:00-11:00 p.m. – “Card Sharks” THURSDAY, JUNE 17

8:00-9:00 p.m. – “When Nature Calls” (WT) (series premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. – “Holey Moley 3D in 2D”

10:00-11:00 p.m. – “The Hustler” MONDAY, AUG. 16

8:00-10:00 p.m. – “Bachelor in Paradise” MONDAY, AUG. 23

10:00-11:00 p.m. – “The Ultimate Surfer” (series premiere)

