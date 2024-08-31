One Tree Hill: Sequel Series in the Works at Netflix with Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton

A One Tree Hill sequel series is one step closer to being made. Netflix is currently developing the series. Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton would reprise their roles from the original series, which aired for nine seasons before ending its run on The CW.

Becky Hartman Edwards will write and executive produce the series alongside Bush and Burton. Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles will also executive produce through their Chaos Machine banner. Ackles will also return as Rachel Scott.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the Netflix sequel:

“The sequel is said to take place 20 years later following best friends Brooke and Peyton who are now parents to teens and facing challenges not unfamiliar to what they tackled in the original series like love, insecurities and grief, we understand.”

Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Bethany Joy Lenz, Austin Nichols, Antwon Tanner and Paul Johansson also starred in the series, and others have been approached about appearing in the sequel. The only star that will not return is Murray.

Additional details will be revealed later.

