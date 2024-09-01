Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season Five; Dean Norris Promoted to Peacock Series Regular

Fans will see more of Elliot’s brother, Randall, in the upcoming Law & Order: Organized Crime season. According to Deadline, Dean Norris has been upped to a series regular for season five of the now Peacock series.

He appeared on nine episodes of season four as a recurring member of the cast after arriving home to help Elliot care for their mother.

Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, and Rick Gonzalez star in the series, which follows the Organized Crime Control Bureau of the NYPD.

Back in April, NBC announced that it was moving the Dick Wolf drama to Peacock, where it performed better ratings-wise.

The premiere date for season five has not yet been announced.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Dean Norris on Law & Order: Organized Crime?