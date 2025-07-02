I’m Glad My Mom Died: Jennifer Aniston to Star in Apple TV+ Series Based on Jennette McCurdy Memoir

I’m Glad My Mom Died is headed to Apple TV+. The series, inspired by Jennette McCurdy’s memoir, will star and be executive-produced by Jennifer Aniston.

Apple TV+ shared the following about the series:

“Today, Apple TV+ announced it will expand its award-winning original series slate with a new dramedy starring and executive produced by Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe Award winner Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), and inspired by “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy’s unflinching No. 1 New York Times bestselling memoir of the same name. The 10-episode series is written, executive produced and showrun by McCurdy and Ari Katcher (“Ramy,” “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show”). “I’m Glad My Mom Died” is a heartbreaking and hilarious recounting of McCurdy’s struggles as a former child actor while dealing with her overbearing, domineering mother. The dramedy will center on the codependent relationship between an 18-year-old actress in a hit kid’s show, and her narcissistic mother who relishes in her identity as “a starlet’s mother,” set to be played by Aniston. Hailing from Apple Studios, the project is executive produced by McCurdy and Katcher; Aniston via Echo Films; Sharon Horgan and Stacy Greenberg for Merman (“Bad Sisters,” “Catastrophe,” “Divorce”); Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara for LuckyChap; Jerrod Carmichael (“Ramy,” “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show”) and Erica Kay (“Fosse/Verdon,” “Pose,” “Dead Ringers”). The project marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and Aniston, who stars in and executive produces the Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning global hit Apple Original series “The Morning Show,” which will debut its highly anticipated fourth season on September 17. Apple TV+ also recently collaborated with Horgan and Merman on the acclaimed comedic drama “Bad Sisters,” which landed top honors at the BAFTAs for Best Drama Series, alongside a Best Supporting Actress win for series star Anne-Marie Duff, following its first season. The first and second seasons of “Bad Sisters” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+. Published on August 9, 2022 by Simon & Schuster, McCurdy’s memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” reached over 80 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Have you read this book? Will you watch this series on Apple TV+?