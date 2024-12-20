Sunny: Cancelled on Apple TV+; Rashida Jones Series Not Returning for Season Two

Sunny will not be returning for a second season. According to Screen Daily, Apple TV+ has canceled the series after only one season. The first season of Sunny ended with a cliffhanger in September.

Rashida Jones, Joanna Sotomura, You, Annie, Judy Ongg, and Jun Kunimura star in the Apple TV+ series, which follows a woman (Jones) who is gifted a robot after her husband and son die in a plane crash.

Inspired by the Colin O’Sullivan novel The Dark Manual, season one followed the woman as she developed a friendship with Sunny and investigated what happened to her husband and son.

What do you think? Did you watch Sunny? Were you hoping for a second season?