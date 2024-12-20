Bananas: Oscar Isaac and Ana de Armas to Star in New Drama on Apple TV+

Bananas (working title) is headed to Apple TV+. The new drama from creator Carolina Paiz will star Oscar Issac and Ana de Armas.

According to Deadline, details for the series are being kept under wraps. However, sources “indicate that the working title refers to so-called banana republics, a term used to describe politically and economically unstable countries in areas such as Central America.”

Paiz will also write and be the showrunner for the Apple TV+ series. The premiere date for Bananas will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Apple TV+ series when it airs?