The Cleaning Lady: Cancelled; No Season Five for FOX Crime Drama Series

Plans for Thony in the 2025-25 television season are DOA. FOX has cancelled The Cleaning Lady, so there won’t be a fifth season. The show’s fourth season of 12 episodes finished airing on Tuesday.

A crime drama series, The Cleaning Lady TV show stars Elodie Yung, Martha Millan, Khalen Roman Sanchez, Faith Bryant, Kate Del Castillo, and Sean Lew. Yancey Arias, Daniel Bonjour, Danny Pardo, Brian Norris, and Alain Uy recur. In the story, Thony De La Rosa (Yung) is a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her son, Luca (Sanchez), who’s been diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder. When the system pushes her into hiding, Thony refuses to give up and becomes a cleaning lady for a powerful crime syndicate. She then becomes a mob doctor. Under the watchful eye of the hospital’s brusque yet handsome chief resident, Dr. Sean Dupont (Bonjour), Thony straddles the line between two worlds until they inevitably come crashing into each other.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the fourth season of The Cleaning Lady averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.12 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 11% in the demo and down by 9% in viewership.

The show is a co-production with Warner Bros. Television, so Fox Entertainment also must share the profits with the external studio. Cleaning Lady also had to undergo a creative change this season following the death of co-star Adan Canto.

While the drama still has some passionate followers, the ratings have dropped quite a bit. In the demo, it’s FOX’s second-lowest-rated scripted series, only beating Alert: Missing Persons Unit (which was also cancelled today).

What do you think? Have you kept up with The Cleaning Lady TV series? Are you disappointed this FOX drama hasn’t been renewed for a fifth season?

