Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season Three; FOX Crime Drama Renewed for 2024-25

Nikki, Jason, and their team will be back on the trail of missing people for the 2024-25 season. FOX has renewed Alert: Missing Persons Unit for a third year. The second season of ten episodes wraps on Tuesday night.

A police procedural drama series, the Alert: Missing Persons Unit TV show stars Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, Adeola Role, Ryan Broussard, and Alisha-Marie Ahamed, with Gil Bellows, Fivel Stewart, and Petey Gibson recurring. The story revolves around the personnel and investigations of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU). The unit is headed by Nikki Batista (Ramirez), whose marriage to Jason Grant (Caan) deteriorated after their son Keith went missing. Six years later, while Jason’s working as a private investigator, Nikki recruits him to join the unit. They work alongside a team of highly skilled individuals. Mike Sherman (Broussard) is Batista’s current love interest, whom she met when he was assigned to oversee the search for Keith. Kemi Adebayo (Role) is proficient in many languages, highly discerning of visual clues, and uses her know-how as a shaman to take a holistic approach to her job. There’s also forensic anthropologist C (Gibson), who is a master at reconstructing the faces of those who have disappeared. In season two, the team has a new office in headquarters and a new boss — Inspector Hollis Braun (Bellows), who wants to keep an eye on the team. Jason brings in an old friend from his days in Afghanistan to help on a case, Wayne Pascal (Ahamed), a master hacker who’s also an attractive female. Meanwhile, Nikki and Mike are planning their wedding. Together, the team works to find the missing, abducted, or kidnapped before it’s too late and reunite them with their loved ones.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the second season of Alert: Missing Persons Unit averages a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.16 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 50% in the demo and down by 47% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Though the show is one of FOX’s lower-rated scripted series, Alert is co-produced by Fox Entertainment (a key point in today’s TV production economics). It’s also produced by Sony Pictures Television, which is known for working out deals to secure renewals to keep their shows on the air.

According to Deadline, Alert: Missing Persons Unit will, in a cost-efficient move, stay in continuous production, moving right into third season episodes. There’s also the possibility of an International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) union strike this summer so this will allow FOX to bank some episodes, just in case.

A premiere date and additional details about Alert season three will be announced in the future.

What do you think? Have you kept up with this FOX series? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a third season?

