Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 8, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, Adeola Role, Ryan Broussard, Graham Verchere, Petey Gibson, and Fivel Stewart.

TV show description:

A police procedural drama series, the Alert: Missing Persons Unit TV show was created by John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx.

Six years ago, while working overseas, police officer Jason Grant (Caan) received the call that every parent fears — that he and Nikki Batista’s (Ramirez) son, Keith (Verchere), had gone missing. From that moment forward, the lives of Jason, Nikki, and their daughter Sydney (Stewart), were turned upside down. The frantic search to find Keith began, and the mystery of his disappearance continues today.

Throughout the search to find Keith, Jason and Nikki’s marriage deteriorated and they grew apart. Jason moved into private security, while Nikki was promoted within the Philadelphia Police Department to Head of the Missing Persons Unit (MPU), where she has been able to do for others what she wasn’t able to do for herself, bring a loved one back home.

At the MPU, Nikki leads a team of highly skilled individuals, including her current love interest Mike Sherman (Broussard), whom Nikki met when he was assigned to oversee the search for Keith. There’s also Kemi Adebayo (Role), who is proficient in many languages, highly discerning of visual clues, and uses her know-how as a shaman to take a holistic approach to her job. Finally, there’s forensic anthropologist C (Gibson), who is a master at reconstructing the faces of those who have disappeared. Together, the team works to find the missing, abducted, or kidnapped, and help reunite them with their loved ones before it’s too late.

When Jason receives a possible “proof-of-life” photo that Keith is very much alive, he and Nikki reunite personally and professionally to continue the fight to find their son.

