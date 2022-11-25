Accused: Keith Carradine, Jason Ritter, Betsy Brandt and More Join FOX Anthology Series

Accused has added more big names to its cast. Keith Carradine (above, in Madam Secretary), Jason Ritter (Raising Dion), Betsy Brandt (Love, Victor), Wrenn Schmidt (For All Mankind), and others have been added to the cast of the upcoming FOX series, per Deadline. Emma Nelson, Joanne Boland, Brad Austin, James Udom, Anne Bedian, Matthew James Thomas, Evan Gamble, Skywalker Hughes, Lyla Porter-Follows, Skylar Gaertner, Janet Porter, and Damon Redfern will also be seen in the crime thriller series.

Accused is billed as “a collection of 15 intense, topical and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment. Each episode is a fast-paced provocative thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely original cast.” The following was revealed about the roles Carradine, Ritter, Brandt, and Schmidt will play in the new series:

Carradine stars with Laila Robins in “Billy’s Story”. Written by Maile Meloy and directed by Julie Hebert, the episode is about an aging rock star who struggles to help his drug-addicted son. Ritter and Schmidt will headline “Jack’s Story”. Written by Hannah Schneider and directed by Michael Chiklis, the episode revolves around a teacher who is accused of a crime when he helps a student in need. Brandt stars alongside Bebe Wood and Josh Hamilton in “Jessie’s Story”, a story about a teenager who pressures her moither for the identity of her biological father. The episode is written by Maile Meloy and directed by Michael Offer.

Accused arrives on FOX on January 22nd.

