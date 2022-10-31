Accused: FOX Announces Premiere Date for Provocative Crime Drama Series

Accused now has its premiere date. The crime drama series will arrive on January 23rd. The anthology series will feature a different crime in a different location in every episode. Rachel Bilson, Abigail Breslin, Michael Chiklis, Whitney Cummings, Jack Davenport, Margo Martindale, Molly Parker, Rhea Perlman, Wendell Pierce, and Malcolm-Jamal Warner will appear in the series.

Emmy Nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner Academy Award Winner Marlee Matlin, Emmy Winner Billy Porter, Renowned Indigenous Filmmaker Tazbah Rose Chavez and Emmy Winner Michael Chiklis To Direct Episodes About Accused From Emmy Award-winning producer Howard Gordon, the co-creator of landmark television, such as Homeland, and the showrunner of 24, comes Accused – a collection of 15 intense, topical and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment. Each episode is a fast-paced provocative thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely original cast. Based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology, Accused opens in a courtroom on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, the show holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories. In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life – and the lives of others — forever. Developed by Howard Gordon (Homeland, 24) and executive-produced by Gordon, Alex Gansa (Homeland, 24) and David Shore (House, The Good Doctor), Accused once again fearlessly takes on the hottest topics of our time.”

