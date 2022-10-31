The Last Cowboy: Season Three Premiere Date, CMT Teases Return of Competition Series from Taylor Sheridan

The Last Cowboy is returning to CMT for its third season. The competition series, from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, will return on November 18th. On the series, competitors will show off their skills with horses.

CMT revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“CMT today announced “The Last Cowboy” is back for an exciting third season. From Academy Award(R) nominee and “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan, the high-stakes competition series returns on Friday, November 18th at 10p/8c. The Last Cowboy takes an inside look at the lives of today’s cowboys and cowgirls as they compete in the sport of horse reining – a Western-based competition consisting of horses guided through a precise pattern of circles, spins and stops by their experienced riders – and gear up for “The Run for a Million.” This season goes deep into the grueling preparation as riders train to elevate and preserve their cowboy traditions in this trying athletic event. This year’s skilled participants include: · Casey Deary · Andrea Fappani · Shawn Flarida · Arno Honstetter · Francesco Martinotti · Jordan McBurney · Sean McBurny · Cade McCutcheon · Matt Palmer · Nathan Piper · Fernando Salgado · Craig Schmersal · Josh Tishman · Dany Tremblay · Jason Vanlandingham · Billy Williams The Last Cowboy is produced for CMT by Truly Original with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock, Michelle Schiefen, Julie “Bob” Lombardi, Apryl Richards and Gino Tomac serving as executive producers. Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari serve as executive producers. Keith Cox and Todd Baynes oversee the production for CMT. Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios: Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios is one of the preeminent media entities in the world that connects with global audiences through its nine iconic brands – MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, Pop, Logo, The Smithsonian Channel, Paramount Network and TV Land – and its Studios arm which produces acclaimed series and movies as well as award-winning documentaries through MTV Documentary Films.”

