Vision Quest: Sequel to Wandavision Series Being Developed by Marvel for Disney+

Marvel is looking to add another spin-off to their franchise. A sequel to Wandavision is now in the works. Titled Vision Quest, the series will feature Paul Bettany as the new Vision created on the Marvel series.

Deadline revealed the following about the potential Disney+ series:

“Titled Vision Quest, the potential series, which is opening a writers room next week, will be about The Vision (Bettany) trying to regain his memory and humanity, I hear. While the focus is on Vision, word is there is a possibility for Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) to appear, which would make sense given how interconnected the two characters’ stories are in the MCU.”

This is the second spin-off from Wandavision. Agatha: House of Harkness, starring Kathryn Hahn, has already been greenlit.

What do you think? Do you want to see Vision Quest on Disney+?