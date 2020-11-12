WandaVision: Disney+ Sets Premiere for Newest Marvel Series

Welcome to WandaVision. Disney+ just announced the premiere date for their new Marvel TV show.

The series focuses on the lives of Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The cast also includes Randall Park, Teyonah Parris, and Kathryn Hahn.

Marvel’s WandaVision debuts on Disney+ on January 15th.

Take a sneak peek below:

What do you think? Are you a big Marvel fan? Will you check out WandaVision?