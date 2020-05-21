Muppets Now: Disney+ Reveals the Premiere of New Series

Muppets Now has its premiere date. The first ever unscripted muppets series is set to premiere on July 31.
Disney+ announced the premiere date for the series on its Twitter. Check out the post below.
Lights! Music! Muppets! …Unscripted! Get ready to see your favorite characters like never before in #MuppetsNow, an Original Series, coming July 31 only on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyBundle pic.twitter.com/1gLtOx3ckl
— Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 20, 2020
The streaming service revealed the following about the series when it was ordered:
“Forty years after leaving the swamp in his big screen debut in “The Muppet Movie,” Kermit the Frog is heading upstream with Miss Piggy, and the gang, bringing a new kind of mayhem and laughter to Disney+ with their first-ever unscripted short-form series, Muppets Now.”
What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new series this summer?
