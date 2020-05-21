Menu

Muppets Now: Disney+ Reveals the Premiere of New Series

by Regina Avalos,

Muppets Now TV Show on Disney+: canceled or renewed?

Muppets Now has its premiere date. The first ever unscripted muppets series is set to premiere on July 31.

Disney+ announced the premiere date for the series on its Twitter. Check out the post below.

The streaming service revealed the following about the series when it was ordered:

“Forty years after leaving the swamp in his big screen debut in “The Muppet Movie,” Kermit the Frog is heading upstream with Miss Piggy, and the gang, bringing a new kind of mayhem and laughter to Disney+ with their first-ever unscripted short-form series, Muppets Now.”

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new series this summer?


