Muppets Now: Disney+ Reveals the Premiere of New Series

Muppets Now has its premiere date. The first ever unscripted muppets series is set to premiere on July 31.

Disney+ announced the premiere date for the series on its Twitter. Check out the post below.

The streaming service revealed the following about the series when it was ordered:

“Forty years after leaving the swamp in his big screen debut in “The Muppet Movie,” Kermit the Frog is heading upstream with Miss Piggy, and the gang, bringing a new kind of mayhem and laughter to Disney+ with their first-ever unscripted short-form series, Muppets Now.”

