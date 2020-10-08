High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Disney+ Announces Holiday Special

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is going to have a special coming soon! A holiday special is set for December.

Disney+ announced a special event on Twitter. Check out that post below.

Presenting our gift to you: The #HSMTMTS cast is back to spread some holiday cheer in High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special! 🎁 Start streaming the special on Dec. 11 because it also includes a special sneak peek of the Original Series’ second season. #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/OPr4uBaXkC — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 7, 2020

Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders will all appear in the holiday High School Musical: The Musical: The Series special.

Fans of the series will be able to pick up the soundtrack for the special in November on November 20, per Deadline. The holiday special will air on December 11.

