High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Disney+ Announces Holiday Special

by Regina Avalos,

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: TV Show on Disney+: canceled or renewed?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is going to have a special coming soon! A holiday special is set for December.

Disney+ announced a special event on Twitter. Check out that post below.

Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders will all appear in the holiday High School Musical: The Musical: The Series special.

Fans of the series will be able to pick up the soundtrack for the special in November on November 20, per Deadline. The holiday special will air on December 11.

What do you think? Are you excited for this holiday special of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series?


