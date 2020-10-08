Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Devils

Devils TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: Antonello & Monte/©Sky Italia)

Network: The CW  
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: October 7, 2020 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Alessandro Borghi, Patrick Dempsey, Laia Costa, Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michell, and Sallie Harmsen.

TV show description:      
An international thriller series, the Devils TV show is based on the novel I Diavoli by Guido Maria Brera.

The story takes place in 2011 and follows Massimo Ruggero (Borghi), the charismatic yet ruthless Head of Trading at American New York – London Bank (NYL), one of the world’s most important investment banks. His mentor and father figure is NYL’s CEO, Dominic Morgan (Dempsey).

Following a scandal, Dominic appoints another colleague over Massimo as the vice-CEO. Convinced that the scandal was a set-up, Massimo investigates and then finds himself named as the prime suspect in a murder investigation.

With the help of his squad and a group of hacktivists, Massimo fights to clear his name and becomes involved in an intercontinental financial war. Facing the “devils” who pull the strings of the world, Massimo will have to choose whether to fight them or to join them.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

  
 
What do you think? Do you like the Devils TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.