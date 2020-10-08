Vulture Watch

Can Massimo uncover the truth? Has the Devils TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Devils, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network in the U.S., the Devils TV show stars Alessandro Borghi, Patrick Dempsey, Laia Costa, Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michell, and Sallie Harmsen. The story takes place in 2011 and follows Massimo Ruggero (Borghi), the charismatic yet ruthless Head of Trading at American New York – London Bank (NYL), one of the world’s most important investment banks. His mentor and father figure is NYL’s CEO, Dominic Morgan (Dempsey). Following a scandal, Dominic appoints another colleague over Massimo as the vice-CEO. Convinced that the scandal was a set-up, Massimo investigates and then finds himself named as the prime suspect in a murder investigation. With the help of his squad and a group of hacktivists, Massimo fights to clear his name and becomes involved in an intercontinental financial war. Facing the “devils” who pull the strings of the world, Massimo will have to choose whether to fight them or to join them.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Devils averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 602,000 viewers. Find out how Devils stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 9, 2020, Devils has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW. The series has been renewed in Italy. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Devils for season two? The show originates on Sky Atlantic in Italy. The CW pays for the rights to show it in the United States and that’s less expensive than making an original series. Devils has already been renewed for a second season so I think there’s a good chance The CW will buy the rights to air season two here. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Devils cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that The CW will air the second season of the Devils TV show?