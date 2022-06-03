Devils, Killer Camp, Bump, Leonardo: The CW Reveals More Summer 2022 Premiere Dates

The CW has unveiled more of its plans for the Summer 2022 schedule. Established series Devils and Killer Camp will be returning while Bump and Leonardo will be making their series debuts in the United States.

Season two of Devils was to launch later this month but will now kick off on August 16th. Killer Camp will resume its second season on August 5th. The show was pulled from the schedule in October after two low-rated episodes so it seems likely to be cancelled.

Bump, an Australian comedy-drama series about an overachieving teen’s surprise pregnancy, will launch on August 11th. Leonardo, an Italian drama about the genius of Leonardo da Vinci, stars Aidan Turner and Freddie Highmore. It will debut on August 16th.

Here’s more schedule information from The CW:

THE CW NETWORK ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL SUMMER 2022 PREMIERE DATES Australian Comedy-Drama Series “Bump” Debuts Thursday, August 11 at 8:00pm New Historical Drama Series “Leonardo” Premieres Tuesday, August 16 at 8:00pm International Thriller “Devils” Returns for a Second Season on Tuesday, August 16 at 9:00pm Reality Competition Series “Killer Camp” Returns on Friday, August 5 at 8:00pm June 2, 2022 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network today announced summer 2022 premiere dates for new scripted series BUMP and LEONARDO, as well as a revised premiere date for the returning scripted series DEVILS and the return of the alternative series KILLER CAMP. These premieres are in addition to the previously announced premiere dates for the final seasons of The CW’s original scripted series ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO and IN THE DARK, the new season of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL and the return of the unscripted series MYSTERIES DECODED. The Australian comedy-drama series BUMP makes its U.S. debut with back-to-back original episodes on Thursday, August 11 (8:00-8:30pm & 8:30-9:00pm ET/PT). The new historical drama series LEONARDO starring Aidan Turner and Freddie Highmore premieres on Tuesday, August 16 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the season two premiere of the international financial conspiracy thriller DEVILS (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). DEVILS was originally scheduled to return on Thursday, June 30 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). The satirical British horror whodunit reality competition series KILLER CAMP returns on Friday, August 5 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by an original episode of DYNASTY (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). The following is The CW’s updated Summer 2022 premiere calendar. All times ET/PT: MONDAY, JUNE 6

8:00-9:00pm ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm IN THE DARK (Season Premiere) WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30pm WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00pm WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Original Episode) WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

8:00-9:00pm MYSTERIES DECODED (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30pm WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Original Episode)

9:30-10:00pm WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Encore Episode) FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

8:00-9:00pm KILLER CAMP (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm DYNASTY (Original Episode) THURSDAY, AUGUST 11

8:00-8:30pm BUMP (Series Premiere)

8:30-9:00pm BUMP (Original Episode) TUESDAY, AUGUST 16

8:00-9:00pm LEONARDO (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm DEVILS (Season Premiere)

What do you think? Are you planning to check out any of these new or returning CW TV shows?

