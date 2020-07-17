How horrific is the first season of the Killer Camp TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Killer Camp is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Killer Camp here.

A CW reality series with a whodunnit twist, the Killer Camp TV show is an homage to campy horror flicks from the 1980s. On the show, 11 British strangers are shocked to discover they aren’t actually going on a fun new reality show called Summer Camp. Instead, they’re participating in a horror whodunnit called Killer Camp. Each night someone from the group will be “murdered” and the remaining players must determine who amongst them is the secret murderer. The object of the game is to earn cash while avoiding being “killed” and therefore, eliminated from the contest. The murderer bumps off fellow campers in ever more extreme, hilarious, and inventive ways. Meanwhile, it’s the job of the remaining platers to figure out who is responsible before it’s too late. The killer eliminates an innocent every night, assisted by the evil camp handyman aka Bruce, who actually executes the bloody and humorous death scenes. Comedian Bobby Mair hosts the program as Camp Counselor.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Killer Camp TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Killer Camp should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.