Will the sisters prevail in the third season of the Charmed TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Charmed is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Charmed here.

A CW supernatural drama, the Charmed TV series stars Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery, Rupert Evans, Poppy Drayton, and Jordan Donica. A reboot of the 1998 series, the show follows three sisters (Diaz, Jeffery, and Mantock) who discover they are witches in the wake of their mother’s murder. Soon, this powerful threesome must stand together to harness “The Power of Three” and protect humanity from the demons that prowl the earth. In season three, the “Charmed Ones” and their whitelighter, Harry (Evans), continue their battle with The Faction — a cabal of humans trying to steal magic for themselves.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Charmed TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Charmed should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on The CW? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.