Charmed: Season Four; Madeleine Mantock to Leave CW Reboot Series

Charmed is losing one of its stars ahead of season four. The season three finale is set to air on Friday night, and one of the sisters is at death’s door. Madeleine Mantock is leaving the series and Friday’s episode will be her last appearance. Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Rupert Evans, Poppy Drayton, and Jordan Donica will continue to star in the series.

Mantock said the following about her exit from The CW, per Variety:

“Playing Macy on ‘Charmed’ for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew. I’m incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season.”

Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro, the executive producers for Charmed, also spoke about the actress’ exit:

“We can’t thank Madeleine enough for her incredible and inspiring work on Charmed. We will miss her as much as the fans will, but we also respect her decision to move on. This is a difficult time in the world, and everyone has to follow their heart. We wish her well, and the door is always open for a return visit from Macy…one way or another!”

The series will return at some point during the 2021-22 season. A premiere date for season four will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Are you surprised by Mantock’s exit from Charmed? Do you plan to watch season four without her?