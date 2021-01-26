Vulture Watch

Is the magic still here? Has the Charmed TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Charmed, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the Charmed TV show stars Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery, Rupert Evans, Poppy Drayton, and Jordan Donica. A reboot of the 1998 series, the show follows three sisters (Diaz, Jeffery, and Mantock) who discover they are witches in the wake of their mother’s murder. Soon, this powerful threesome must stand together to harness “The Power of Three” and protect humanity from the demons that prowl the earth. In season three, the “Charmed Ones” and their whitelighter, Harry (Evans), continue their battle with The Faction — a cabal of humans trying to steal magic for themselves.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Charmed averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 462,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 35% in the demo and down by 28% in viewership. Find out how Charmed stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 26, 2021, Charmed has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Charmed for season four? This show hasn’t been a great performer in the traditional ratings but the network depends on them less than others because of the many ways its shows are monetized. In addition, The CW has been renewing almost all of its established scripted shows each year. The series will end someday but, I am confident that Charmed will be renewed for a fourth year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Charmed cancellation or renewal news.



Charmed Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Charmed‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Charmed TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?