Charmed: Season Four; CW Reboot Series Renewed for 2021-22

There’s still magic in the air at The CW. The smallest broadcast network has renewed the Charmed TV series for a fourth year which will air as part of the 2021-22 television season. Just two episodes of the third season have aired thus far.

The Charmed TV show stars Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery, Rupert Evans, Poppy Drayton, and Jordan Donica. A reboot of the 1998 series, the show follows three sisters (Diaz, Jeffery, and Mantock) who discover they are witches in the wake of their mother’s murder. Soon, this powerful threesome must stand together to harness “The Power of Three” and protect humanity from the demons that prowl the earth. In season three, the “Charmed Ones” and their whitelighter, Harry (Evans), continue their battle with The Faction — a cabal of humans trying to steal magic for themselves.

Airing on Sunday nights, the third season of Charmed averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 440,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 41% in the demo and down by 31% in viewership. As live+same day ratings keep dropping for most network shows, The CW continues to focus on streaming and other revenue sources.

“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, The CW Network.

What do you think? Do you enjoy the Charmed television show? Are you looking forward to watching season four of this CW series?