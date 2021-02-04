Dynasty: Season Five; Early 2021-22 Renewal for CW Reboot Series

The drama at the Carrington’s is far from over. The CW has renewed the Dynasty reboot series for a fifth season which will air as part of the 2021-22 television season (September 2021 through August 2022). The fourth season will air at some point during the current 2020-21 season. It’s unclear how many episodes will be in either season but the show typically gets 22 installment orders.

Season four of Dynasty stars Elizabeth Gillies, Daniella Alonso, Alan Dale, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley, Rafael de la Fuente, Elaine Hendrix, Maddison Brown, Sam Underwood, Michael Michele, Adam Huber, and Grant Show. A reboot of the 1981 drama series, this show centers on the wealthy Carrington family and their energy empire which they must defend against the Colbys and other adversaries, as well as from each other.

In season four, the Carrington family faces even more romance, intrigue, and riches. Between strangers showing up with new secrets and the family settling old scores, everything in this world is about to get turned on its head. But it’s still a world of privilege and excess as Blake (Show) and Fallon (Gillies) take their empires to new heights. In this family, there are always galas to throw, relationships to destroy, and backs to be stabbed … literally, in some cases.

As part of the fifth season renewal announcement, Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW network, said, “Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season.”

The CW also renewed 11 other TV shows today — All American (season four), Batwoman (season three), Charmed (season four), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (season seven), The Flash (season eight), In the Dark (season four), Legacies (season four), Nancy Drew (season three), Riverdale (season six), Roswell, New Mexico (season four), and Walker (season two).

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Dynasty TV show? Are you looking forward to watching season four and season five?