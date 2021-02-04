In the Dark: Season Four; CW Series Already Renewed for 2021-22

Viewers will be able to continue following Muphy’s unique life. The CW has renewed the In the Dark drama series for a fourth season which will air as part of the 2021-22 television season (September 2021 through August 2022). The third season will air at some point during the current 2020-21 season. It’s unclear how many episodes will be in either season but the show typically gets 13 installment orders.

The In the Dark TV show stars Perry Mattfeld, Rich Sommer, Brooke Markham, Casey Deidrick, Keston John, Morgan Krantz, and Theodore Bhat. In the series, Murphy (Mattfeld) is a messy twenty-something who struggles on a daily basis to balance her random hookups, her hangovers, and her drug front. She’s also blind. Murphy lives with her supportive best friend, Jess (Markham). Along with their anal-retentive boss (and sometimes a friend), Felix (Krantz), they run Guiding Hope, a school for guide dogs. But, solving the murder of Murphy’s best friend, Tyson, lands her deep in the world of Chicago’s underground heroin trade where she is forced to turn Guiding Hope into a front for a drug kingpin.

Airing last spring and summer, the second season of In the Dark averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 424,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 45% in the demo and down by 33% in viewership. As live+same day ratings keep dropping for most network shows, The CW continues to focus on streaming and other revenue sources.

As part of the fourth season renewal announcement, Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW network, said, “Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season.”

The CW also renewed 11 other TV shows today — All American (season four), Batwoman (season three), Charmed (season four), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (season seven), Dynasty (season five), The Flash (season eight), Legacies (season four), Nancy Drew (season three), Riverdale (season six), Roswell, New Mexico (season four), and Walker (season two).

What do you think? Are you a fan of the In the Dark TV show? Are you looking forward to watching season three and season four?