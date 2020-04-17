Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the In the Dark TV show stars Perry Mattfeld, Rich Sommer, Brooke Markham, Casey Deidrick, Keston John, Morgan Krantz, and Theodore Bhat. In the series, Murphy (Mattfeld) is a messy twenty-something who struggles on a daily basis to balance her random hookups, her hangovers, and her drug front. She’s also blind. Murphy lives with her supportive best friend, Jess (Markham). Along with their anal-retentive boss (and sometimes a friend), Felix (Krantz), they run Guiding Hope, a school for guide dogs. But, solving the murder of Murphy’s best friend, Tyson, lands her deep in the world of Chicago’s underground heroin trade where she is forced to turn Guiding Hope into a front for a drug kingpin.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of In the Dark averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 406,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 38% in the demo and down by 36% in viewership. Find out how In the Dark stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S In the Dark has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

There’s no need to wonder if The CW will cancel or renew In the Dark for season three because the series was renewed months before season two premiered. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on In the Dark cancellation or renewal news.



