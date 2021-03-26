Can Mark be the hero his father wants him to become in the first season of the Invincible TV show on Amazon Prime Video? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Invincible is cancelled or renewed for season two. Amazon Prime Video and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Invincible here.

An adult animated superhero series on Amazon Prime Video, the Invincible TV show is based on the Skybound/Image comic book of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The voice cast includes Steven Yuen, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Khary Payton, Mahershala Ali, Clancy Brown, Nicole Byer, Jeffrey Donovan, Jonathan Groff, Jon Hamm, Djimon Hounsou, and Ezra Miller. In the story, Mark Grayson (Yeun) is a regular guy whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (Simmons). As Mark develops powers of his own just ahead of his 17th birthday, he enters into his father’s tutelage and discovers that his dad’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Invincible TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Invincible on Amazon Prime Video should be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.