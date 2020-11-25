Do our heroes stand a chance in the fourth season of The Expanse TV show on Amazon Prime? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Expanse is cancelled or renewed for season five. Amazon and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the fourth season episodes of The Expanse here. Status Update Below.

This Amazon Prime drama is based on the science-fiction novels by James S. A. Corey (aka authors Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck). The Expanse stars Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Cas Anvar, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, Thomas Jane, Cara Gee, David Strathairn, and Burn Gorman. The story unfolds 200 years in the future, in a colonized galaxy, when two strangers are caught up in a vast conspiracy. In season four, with the Ring Gates now open to thousands of new planets, a blood-soaked gold rush begins. New conflicts are ignited between Earth, Mars, and the Belt. Meanwhile, on one unexplored planet, the Rocinante crew gets caught in a violent clash between an Earth mining corporation and desperate Belter settlers as deadly, new threats from the protomolecule emerge.





11/25/20 update: The Expanse has been renewed through season six.

11/25/20 update: The Expanse has been renewed through season six.