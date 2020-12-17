Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Amazon subscription service, The Expanse TV show stars Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Cas Anvar, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, Cara Gee, Keon Alexander, Jasai Chase Owens, and Nadine Nicole. The story unfolds 200 years in the future, in a colonized galaxy, and the governments of Earth, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt are locked in long-standing conflict. The crew of an illegally salvaged warship, the Rocinante, stumbles onto a vast conspiracy and a mysterious alien technology that threatens to upend the balance of power and the fate of humanity. Season five picks up as multitudes of humans leave the solar system in search of new homes and vast fortunes on the earth-like worlds beyond the alien Ring. A heavy price for centuries of exploitation of the Belt finally comes due and a reckoning is at hand.



The Expanse has been renewed for a sixth and final season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is typically difficult to predict whether Amazon will cancel or renew The Expanse for another season. In this case, we already know that Amazon has renewed this series for a sixth and final season. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Expanse cancellation or renewal news.



