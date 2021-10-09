The Expanse: Season Six; Amazon Sets Premiere Date for Final Season (Watch)

The Expanse is returning soon for its sixth and final season to Amazon Prime Video, and the streaming service has released a trailer for the upcoming season. Fans will see the series drop in December. Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Cas Anvar, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, Cara Gee, Keon Alexander, Jasai Chase Owens, and Nadine Nicole star in the sci-fi drama.

Amazon revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“Today Amazon Prime Video announced that the highly anticipated sixth and final season of The Expanse will premiere Friday, December 10. The announcement was made by the cast and executive producers during the series’ panel at New York Comic Con’s Metaverse, which is now available to stream on NYCC’s website. The first episode of Season Six will premiere on December 10, with new episodes available each Friday following, culminating in an epic series finale episode on January 14, 2022. The six-episode season of the Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world, and is produced by Alcon Television Group. The sixth and final season of The Expanse picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper on a secret mission that could turn the tide of the conflict. Meanwhile, in the Belt, Drummer and what’s left of her family are on the run after betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise.”

Check out the trailer for The Expanse season six below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see The Expanse on Amazon?