Heartbreak High: Season Three; Netflix Renews Australian Drama for a Final Year

Heartbreak High is returning for one final term. Netflix has renewed the Australian teen drama for a third and final season. The second season was released a month ago.

The Heartbreak High series follows the students who attend the fictional Hartley High School in Australia, and it stars Ayesha Madon, Chloe Hayden, Thomas Weatherall, James Majoos, Asher Yasbincek, Will McDonald, Gemma Chua-Tran, Sherry-Lee Watson, Bryn Chapman Parish, Josh Heuston, Brodie Townsend, Chika Ikogwe, and Rachel House.

Netflix revealed more about the series renewal in a press release.

Oi SLTs, don’t pack away your Lynx Africa or TNs just yet because Heartbreak High will return for a third and final season – roll out the celebratory chippies! Season 2, released on April 11, premiered as one of the most popular shows both in Australia and around the world on Netflix. It debuted at #1 in Australia and stayed on the Global Top 10 English TV Series list for three consecutive weeks. The evolving love triangles, new students and iconic one-liners had #HeartbreakHigh reaching over 2 billion views on TikTok. Season 3 will see the talented cast and creators reassemble in Sydney (Gadigal, Dharug, Dharawal and Ku-ring-gai lands), Australia for the final year at Hartley High. Netflix Director of Content ANZ Que Minh Luu says, “She never got the letter – but now we get to see what happens next! Renewing Heartbreak High for its final season is a major point of pride for us at Netflix. It has been a joy to work with the utterly cooked creative minds behind our favourite Aussie YA show and to bring our stories, our culture and our in-jokes to all the fans here at home and throughout the world. See you at muck up day.” Carly Heaton, Fremantle Head of Scripted says, “We are beyond excited to all come together again as we love existing in the craziness of Hartley High. We aimed to create a show where Aussie young people are seen and heard and we are completely overwhelmed by the worldwide reaction to the stories of these characters. All of us who work on the series are grateful to have the opportunity to see what kind of mess evolves in season three.” The latest season of Heartbreak High joins the growing slate of homegrown Australian films and shows on Netflix, including Boy Swallows Universe, Run Rabbit Run, Wellmania, Surviving Summer, ONEFOUR: Against All Odds, Love is in the Air and more.”

The premiere date for Heartbreak High season three will be announced later.

Heartbreak High has been renewed for a third — and final — season! pic.twitter.com/rMxQbemc62 — Netflix (@netflix) May 9, 2024

What do you think? Have you kept up with this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season three when it debuts?