Sweet Magnolias: Season Four; Netflix Renews Popular Drama Series

Sweet Magnolias will continue. Netflix has announced its renewal of the popular drama series for a fourth season of ten episodes. Season three arrived in July, and the series has remained in the top ten for ten weeks.

Starring JoAnna Garcia Swisher (above), Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Justin Bruening, Carson Rowland, Logan Allen, Chris Medlin, Anneliese Judge, Brandon Quinn, and Dion Johnstone, the Sweet Magnolias series follows three women who live in South Carolina and have been friends since childhood. The drama is based on the novels of Sherryl Woods.

Netflix revealed the following about the renewal of the series:

Netflix today announced Sweet Magnolias has been renewed for a fourth season. Across its three seasons, Sweet Magnolias has been in the Global Top 10 for 10 weeks in over 60 countries. Season 3 premiered on Netflix on July 20, 2023 and debuted at #1. Sheryl J. Anderson (Ties That Bind) returns as showrunner and executive producer; Dan Paulson (Chesapeake Shores), whose Daniel L. Paulson Productions is producing, also returns as an executive producer. Sweet Magnolias is based on the popular series of novels published by MIRA Books, an imprint of Harlequin, by New York Times best-selling author Sherryl Woods, who also serves as an executive producer on the series. Logline: Sweet Magnolias follows lifelong best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, SC.

The premiere date for Sweet Magnolias season four will be announced later.

