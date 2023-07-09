Sweet Magnolias: Season Three; Janet Hubert (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) to Guest on Netflix Series

Sweet Magnolias is returning for its third season later this month, and it has been revealed that a familiar face has joined the cast in a guest star role. Ten episodes have been produced for the upcoming season.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Justin Bruening, Carson Rowland, Logan Allen, Chris Medlin, Anneliese Judge, Brandon Quinn, and Dion Johnstone star in the romantic drama series, which follows the lives of three South Carolina women who have been friends since childhood.

Per Variety, Janet Hubert will appear as Helen’s mother in the series. Hubert is best known as the original Vivian Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. In the upcoming season of Sweet Magnolias, Helen (Headley) goes to her mother for advice.

Netflix shared the following about the upcoming season:

Following the brawl at Sullivan’s, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances’ check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation. Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems — and all the complications they cause — with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas.

Season three of Sweet Magnolias debuts on July 20th.

What do you think? Have you watched this drama series? Are you excited about the return of Sweet Magnolias?