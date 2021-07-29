Sweet Tooth: Season Two Renewal for Netflix Fantasy Series

Will Gus and his mother reunite? Viewers will have a chance to find out. Netflix has renewed the Sweet Tooth fantasy drama series for a second season of eight episodes. The first season was released on June 4th and it became one of the streaming service’s most popular shows.

Here’s the renewal announcement from Netflix:

Things Are About to Get Even Sweeter, as Netflix Renews ‘Sweet Tooth’ for a Second Season

Netflix renewed Sweet Tooth for a second season, consisting of 8 1-hour episodes.

Jim Mickle will serve as Executive Producer, Writer, Director and Showrunner for season 2. Mickle said of the renewal, “It’s been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey.”

In addition to Mickle, Team Downey’s Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., and Amanda Burrell; and Linda Moran will return as Executive Producers. Team Downey’s Evan Moore returns as Producer.

Oanh Ly (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) will join as an co-executive producer for season 2.

Sweet Tooth is produced by Team Downey in association with Warner Bros. Television

Sweet Tooth is based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire

Season 1 of Sweet Tooth premiered June 4, 2021; 60 million member households chose to watch it in its first four weeks.

Sweet Tooth stars Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Will Forte as Richard, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, and Neil Sandilands as General Abbot; with James Brolin as the voice of the narrator

Official Synopsis: Ten years ago “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids – babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers – about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined. Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, SWEET TOOTH is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran.