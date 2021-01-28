Shadow and Bone: Netflix Releases Photos and Premiere Date for Fantasy Series

Shadow and Bone is coming soon to Netflix. Fans of the fantasy novels by Leigh Bardugo will be able to see the series on the streaming service in April. A premiere date, photos, and trailer have all been released.

The cast for the series was set in October 2019. The pandemic delayed the production and release of the series which stars Ben Barnes as General Kirigan, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Amita Suman as Inej, and Kit Young as Jesper Fahey.

The following was revealed by Netflix about the eight-episode series:

“In a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh, a young soldier uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive.”

The series arrives on April 23rd. Check out the photos and trailer for Shadow and Bone below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the Shadow and Bone TV show on Netflix?