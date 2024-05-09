Chad: Officially Cancelled; Roku Channel Not Making a Third Season of Nasim Pedrad Comedy Series

Chad will not be returning for a third season. Roku Channel has decided to cancel the comedy series from Nasim Pedrad.

Starring Pedrad, Jake Ryan, Paul Chahidi, Saba Homayoon, Ella Mika, Alexa Loo, Thomas Barbusca, and Sara Malal Rowe, the series follows an Iranian teen (Pedrad) as he tries to handle high school. Season two focused on Chad’s sophomore year.

Chad initially started its development in 2016 as a half-hour FOX comedy, but the network passed on the series. TBS picked up the series in 2019.

Roku Channel saved the comedy series after it was canceled just days before it was set to air its second season on TBS.

Deadline shared the following about the series:

“A spokesperson for the Roku Chanel, which released Chad’s second season, confirmed to Deadline that the streamer will not be proceeding with future seasons. Roku originally had committed to taking on the finished but unaired second season of Chad (along with Season 1 repeats), so a Season 3 was considered a long shot but a possibility. It is now not happening, officially ending the show’s wild ride.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Chad? Were you hoping for a third season?