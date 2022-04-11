Chad: Season Two Premiere of Comedy Series Delayed by TBS

Chad isn’t returning as soon as expected. The TBS comedy series had been slated to return tonight but season two has apparently been delayed. The cable channel has been mum about the details of the rescheduling but the show will likely return this summer.

Created by writer/executive producer and co-showrunner Nasim Pedrad, the Chad TV show also stars the Iranian-American actress in the title role. Co-stars include Ella Mika, Saba Homayoon, Paul Chahidi, Jake Ryan, Alexa Loo, Thomas Barbusca, and Sara Malal Rowe. The story follows a 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy named Chad Amani (Pedrad) as he navigates high school. His mission, like many high schoolers, is to become popular. Chad’s friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids, while enduring the new dating life of his mother, Naz (Homayoon), and reconciling with his cultural identity.

Season two will pick up with Chad returning from summer break and beginning his role as the newly elected class president. Episodes will follow the introduction of a school scandal, a new love interest, and a visit from Chad’s tough-as-nails Iranian grandmother.

Here’s a previously-released second-season teaser.



