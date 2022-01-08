Undercover Boss: Season 11 Ratings

While the ratings for Undercover Boss aren’t typically very high, CBS can use the series to fill in gaps in the network schedule. Will that be enough to keep it on the air? Will Undercover Boss be cancelled or renewed for season 12? Stay tuned.

A long-running reality series, Undercover Boss follows members of major corporations’ upper management as they go undercover in their own companies, to get an idea of what it’s like to work as a lower-level employee. Subjects this season include executives and employees from Rita’s Ice, Vitamin Shoppe, Fremont Street, and College HUNKS. Created by Stephen Lambert, the show is based on the UK program of the same name and Mark Keller serves as the narrator.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/8 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season 10 of Undercover Boss on CBS averaged a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.65 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



