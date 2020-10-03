Undercover Boss: Season 10 Ratings

The ninth season of Undercover Boss had just four episodes so this 10th season feels like it may be a way to use up the leftover installments. The ratings have dropped quite a bit so, could this be the end for this CBS series? Will Undercover Boss be cancelled or renewed for season 11? Stay tuned.

A long-running reality series, Undercover Boss follows members of major corporations’ upper management as they go undercover in their own companies, to get an idea of what it’s like to work as a lower-level employee. Subjects this season include TGI Fridays, Bowlero Corp, Club Med, Smoothie King, and the Mayor of Shreveport, LA. Created by Stephen Lambert, the show is based on the UK program of the same name and Mark Keller serves as the narrator.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season nine of Undercover Boss on CBS averaged a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.12 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

