Vulture Watch

Will this be the year that this reality series is “fired”? Has the Undercover Boss TV show been cancelled or renewed for an 11th season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Undercover Boss, season 11. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, Undercover Boss follows members of major corporations’ upper management as they go undercover in their own companies, to get an idea of what it’s like to work as a lower-level employee. Subjects this season include TGI Fridays, Bowlero Corp, Club Med, Smoothie King, and the Mayor of Shreveport, LA. Created by Stephen Lambert, the show is based on the UK program of the same name and Mark Keller serves as the narrator.



Season 10 Ratings

The 10th season of Undercover Boss averages a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.07 million viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s down by 23% in the demo and down by 26% in viewership. Find out how Undercover Boss stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 5, 2020, Undercover Boss has not been cancelled or renewed for an 11th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Undercover Boss for season 11? The series seems pretty cheap to produce but the ratings have dropped off quite a bit over the years. The network seems to like to have seasons on hand to fill gaps in the schedule. It could be renewed but I wouldn’t be surprised if Undercover Boss was cancelled either. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Undercover Boss cancellation or renewal news.



Undercover Boss Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Undercover Boss‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Undercover Boss TV show will be renewed for an 11th season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?