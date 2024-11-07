Stranger Things: Season Five Episode Titles Revealed by Netflix

Stranger Things will return for its fifth and final season in 2025, and fans are not getting a bit more information about what is ahead. Netflix has released the titles for the final episodes.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson star in the series, which follows the residents of a small town during the 1980s as they deal with the supernatural events around them. The final season is set in 1987.

Netflix said the following about the series:

“A love letter to the ’80s classic genre films that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events. Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world – forever.”

The episode titles for season five are “The Crawl,” “The Vanishing of…,” “The Turnbow Trap,” “Sorcerer,” “Shock Jock,” “Escape From Camazotz,” “The Bridge,” and “The Rightside Up.”

Below is a video showing off the titles. The premiere date for season five of Stranger Things will be announced later.

