Buying Beverly Hills: Season Two Renewal Set for Netflix Real Estate Reality Series

Buying Beverly Hills is returning for a second season. Netflix has renewed the real estate reality series, which launched on the streaming service in November, per Deadline.

Mauricio Umansky, Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky, Santiago Arana, Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Jon Grauman, Brandon Graves, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, Melissa Platt, Sonika Vaid are featured in the series. The show follows the personnel of The Agency as they tackle the real estate market and sell very expensive properties in the 90210 area code and the surrounding area in Los Angeles.

Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios and Just Entertainment are behind the series, which is executive produced by Brent Montgomery, Pam Healey, Will Nothacker, Justin W. Hochberg, Liz Fine, Adam Sher, Deanna Markoff, Ed Simpson, and Luke Neslage.

Graves commented on the series’ renewal via Twitter.

We’re back for season 2! Thanks you to everyone that watched and supported us, we have so much more to share! ❤️🙏🏿 #BuyingBeverlyHills https://t.co/u1hd5nLBYR

— Mr. Graves (@BrandonGraves_) April 10, 2023

The premiere date for Buying Beverly Hills season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see another season of this Netflix reality series?