My Unorthodox Life: Season Two Renewal Announced for Netflix Reality Series

Season two of My Unorthodox Life is coming to Netflix. The streaming service has renewed the reality series which follows a family as they navigate life after leaving their home in Monsey, New York, and their ultra-orthodox Jewish faith.

Per Deadline, Julia Haart, her second husband Silvio Scaglia Haart, and her four children –Batsheva, Shlomo, Miriam, and Aron — live their lives with Julia now living a non-religious life in Manhattan while traveling back to her original home to visit her husband and son.

Season one landed on Netflix on July 14th. A premiere date for season two will be set at a later time.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of My Unorthodox Life? Do you plan to watch season two on Netflix?