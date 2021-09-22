Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

My Unorthodox Life: Season Two Renewal Announced for Netflix Reality Series

by Regina Avalos,

My Unorthodox Life on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Season two of My Unorthodox Life is coming to Netflix. The streaming service has renewed the reality series which follows a family as they navigate life after leaving their home in Monsey, New York, and their ultra-orthodox Jewish faith.

Per Deadline, Julia Haart, her second husband Silvio Scaglia Haart, and her four children –Batsheva, Shlomo, Miriam, and Aron — live their lives with Julia now living a non-religious life in Manhattan while traveling back to her original home to visit her husband and son.

Season one landed on Netflix on July 14th. A premiere date for season two will be set at a later time.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of My Unorthodox Life? Do you plan to watch season two on Netflix?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x