The Amazing World of Gumball: Finale Movie and Revival Series Coming to HBO Max & Cartoon Network

Get ready for the return of Gumball to the small screen. The Amazing World of Gumball will soon have a movie and a revival series airing on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The original series aired for six seasons on Cartoon Network. The film will conclude the original show and set up the new series.

HBO Max revealed more about the return of The Amazing World of Gumball:

“The comedic misadventures of Gumball, Darwin and the other quirky residents of Elmore will continue on HBO Max and Cartoon Network with The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie! (wt) and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Series (wt). The projects mark the long-awaited return for the beloved series and are the first original productions to be greenlit out of Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, WarnerMedia Kids and Family’s flagship television animation studio within EMEA.

Staying true to its self-referential and meta comedic roots that endeared The Amazing World of Gumball to fans around the world, the movie begins when Gumball’s biggest fan finds the show’s missing episode and accidentally opens a portal connecting his world to Gumball’s cartoon world. Upon meeting his heroes, our super fan decides to team up with Gumball, Darwin, Anais, Richard and Nicole to save them from a nefarious force overtaking Elmore, while inadvertently unleashing a threat of their very own. Utilizing the latest animation techniques and CG technology, the movie promises to be both a comedic, emotional, and epic conclusion for fans of the original series and a new beginning in establishing the world for the accompanying series. The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie! (wt) will be executive produced and directed by Ben Bocquelet (The Amazing World of Gumball) from a script written with Shane Mack (Coffee and Kareem). Sam Register, Vanessa Brookman and Sarah Fell are also on on board as executive producers.

Sam Register and Vanessa Brookman, co-heads of Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe said: “We could not think of a better show to kick off our first batch of project greenlights under the Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe banner. With this movie and new series, we have an ‘amazing’ opportunity with Ben to provide a satisfying conclusion that Gumball fans have been hoping for while also establishing the next chapter of this charming, colorful and inventive series.”

“Gumball is one of those rare characters who effortlessly seems to tell us the truth, make us laugh and unify people, and now Bocquelet returns to bring Gumball back where he belongs – on an interdimensional journey right back to the fans,” said Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros.

A fan-favorite, critical darling, and global phenomenon, The Amazing World of Gumball aired for six seasons on Cartoon Network. The show was praised for its innovative brand of storytelling, smart writing, and unique visual style which earned the series multiple awards including an International Emmy(R), nine BAFTA Children’s Awards, six British Animation Awards, and three Annie Awards.”