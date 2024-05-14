Universal Basic Guys: Season Two; FOX Renews Animated Series Ahead of Fall 2024 Premiere

FOX is adding to its animation domination lineup this fall with Universal Basic Guys, titled initially The Hoagie Bros. The network is so confident in the new animated series that it has given it an early renewal for season two. FOX ordered the series from Adam and Craig Malamut in November 2022.

In the series, the residents of a small town are given $3000 a month when their town participates in a pilot program. Two residents, The Hoagie Bros, have just lost their jobs at the town factory to automation.

FOX revealed the following about the new animated series:

“Hilarious Storytelling and Undeniable Relatability Prompts FOX to Greenlight Second Season of the Series Co-Produced by FOX Entertainment’s Bento Box Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television FOX Entertainment has given an early Season Two renewal to its upcoming animated comedy Universal Basic Guys, from creators Adam and Craig Malamut (Sports Friends, Game of Zones, The Champions), it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming, FOX Entertainment. The renewal comes in advance of the series’ highly anticipated premiere in the 2024-25 season. Universal Basic Guys centers on two brothers, Mark and Hank Hoagies, who lose their jobs to automation and are given $3,000 a month in a new basic income program. Now, they’re using their free time and free money to find purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed. “With Universal Basic Guys, the Hoagies brothers join FOX’s iconic lineup of undaunted, irreverent and absurdly outrageous characters,” said Thorn. “It’s what defines the FOX animation brand, and from episode one of this terrific new comedy, Adam and Craig Malamut turn the Hoagies’ everyday life on its head in such an original way that we immediately ordered a second season.” “We are incredibly proud of Adam and Craig and their work on Universal Basic Guys. We couldn’t be happier that their show has already received a Season Two pick-up from our fantastic partners at FOX. It is a testament to Adam and Craig’s talent – their accessible but unique comedic sensibilities are evident on screen, all the way down to the Philly specificities, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience this ‘woodershed’ moment,” said Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios. Universal Basic Guys is co-produced by FOX Entertainment through its Emmy Award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television. The series is executive produced by Adam and Craig Malamut. Dan Lagana (Deadbeat, American Vandal) is executive producer and showrunner for Season One. Rob Rosell (Dave, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) will serve as showrunner for Season Two.”

The trailer for the new series is below.

