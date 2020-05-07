United We Fall, Filthy Rich, NeXt: Network Scripted Series Expected to Debut in Fall 2020

The networks are trying to plan out their fall schedules with the coronavirus still causing production to be shutdown in Hollywood. FOX and ABC are looking to hold three series to the fall season. Those shows are United We Fall on ABC and Filthy Rich and NeXt on FOX.

Per Deadline, Lachlan Murdoch, FOX CEO, said the following about FOX’s fall line-up:

“Aside from the sports schedule, which is starting to take shape, our entertainment schedule in the fall looks incredibly stable thanks to a large amount of our programming already being filmed and edited and, to use an entertainment phrase, ‘in the can.’ The only open question in our fall schedule is whether we get Masked Singer back into production in time for the fall schedule or the mid-season schedule. The fact that the animation schedule is virtually untouched – -knock on wood – by COVID-19 has been a great boon to us. So, we are very confident and very pleased that we have a strong entertainment schedule in the fall.”

As for United We Fall, the eight episode season for the comedy is likely to air in the fall, but ABC is still looking at its options.

