Filthy Rich: Cancelled, No Season Two Renewal for Soapy FOX Drama Series

The soapy twists and turns of the Monreaux family won’t see a second season on FOX. The network has cancelled the Filthy Rich TV series after five episodes.

A Southern Gothic family drama series, the Filthy Rich TV show stars Kim Cattrall, Corey Cott, Olivia Macklin, Aubrey Dollar, Melia Kreiling, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Steve Harris, Aaron Lazar, and Gerald McRaney. The Monreaux clan is a mega-rich Southern family that’s famous for creating a wildly successful Christian television network. On the cusp of launching a digital retail arm of the company, patriarch Eugene (McRaney) dies in a plane crash. His wife, Margaret (Cattrall), is left to take charge of the family business and is seen as a bigger-than-life leader to the religious and Southern communities. Eugene’s apparent death greatly impacts Margaret and the two adult Monreaux children but the whole clan’s lives are thrown into turmoil when it’s revealed that Eugene has named three illegitimate kids in his will. With plenty of plot twists and turns — mixed in with lies, deceit, and shade from every direction — this is a world in which everyone has an ulterior motive – and no one is going down without a fight.

The first season of Filthy Rich averages a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.98 million viewers. It is one of the lowest-rated series currently on the network.

Five episodes have aired thus far and, according to Variety, the network will run the remaining five installments. FOX also cancelled low-rated neXt today. Both were reportedly cancelled due to low ratings and rising production costs due to COVID-19.

